Bishop Louis Hunter Sr.
February 21, 1945 - November 4, 2020
Bishop Louis Hunter Sr. was born Feb. 21, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Lee Hunter; sister, Roxie Mae Hunter; and first wife of l7 years, Delorice Ann Black Hunter.
Bishop Hunter served in the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne and was decorated and honorably discharged in 1967.
Bishop Hunter received his early spiritual foundation at Bethpage Presbyterian Church in Kannapolis. He was ordained as an Elder of the A.ME. Zion Church in 1976, received a Bachelor of Theology degree from Hood Theological Seminary, a Master's of Arts degree from Howard University-School of Communications in Theory and Rhetoric, and a Master's of Divinity degree from Hood Theological Seminary. Bishop Hunter was honored with a Doctor of Divinity degree from Clinton Junior College in 1995 and awarded an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater, Hood Theological Seminary for Meritorious Services in 2005. He served as a Pastor in the A.ME. Zion Church for 28 years. The hallmark of his pastoral ministry was "productivity and growth in the spirit of excellence." Bishop Hunter served as the Pastor of Shaw Temple A.ME. Zion Church from 1992-2004. His innovative, creative, and thoughtful leadership of the church resulted in an increase of more than 1,400 new members. He was elevated to the episcopacy by the 47th Quadrennial Session of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church General Conference in Greensboro and was consecrated Aug. 3, 2004, as the 93rd prelate in the line of succession, after serving in the traveling ministry since 1975.
Bishop Hunter peacefully entered his eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 35 years, Ingrid Flack Hunter; three sons, Louis Hunter Jr. of North Carolina, Rodney Hunter, (Linda) of Washington, D.C., Kenya Hunter, (Johncie) of Indiana; grandchildren, Tamieka, Jasmine, Janae, Jaylin, Jordan, Kendall, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Malik, Madson and Marlee Zoe; siblings, Lovell Hunter Gibson of Kannapolis, Vernice Hunter of Kannapolis, and Gaynelle Hunter Propst (Bobby) of Salisbury; beloved sister-in-law, Roberta Flack of New York; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren; 26 sons and daughters in the ministry, and many beloved relatives and friends.
Services will be held Friday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., https://shawtemple.org
in Smyrna, Ga., and Sunday, Nov. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m., in Charlotte, at http://longandsonmortuary.com/service-announcements/louis-huntersr/1072/
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.