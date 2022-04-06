Loyce Marie Hileman KluttzSeptember 6, 1928 - April 2, 2022Loyce Marie Hileman Kluttz passed away in her home in Concord, Saturday, April 2, 2022.She was born in Kannapolis, Sept. 6, 1928, to Bernard Flow Hileman and Mary Thelma Martin Hileman. She has two sisters, Bernie Hileman Misenheimer of Kannapolis, and the late Mary Hileman Gross of Winston-Salem.After attending Catawba College, she married her husband, Bill Kluttz of Concord. Together, they managed his family's lumberyard, B.E. Kluttz Lumber Company, successfully moving the company from downtown Concord to its current location opposite Cabarrus Hospital. A talented businesswoman and dedicated wife, Loyce loved the lumberyard and the challenges of managing a small business. Together, she and Bill operated the company for more than 50 years and were grateful to see its continued success today under the leadership of their son, Charles.Loyce treasured her three children: Billy Edward Kluttz Jr. of Freiburg, Germany, Carolyn Kluttz of Charlotte, and Edward Charles Kluttz of Concord. In a similar way, her three grandchildren were also prized by her: Billy Edward Kluttz III, Edward Charles Kluttz III, and Ella Marie Smoak.Loyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her blue eyes, her indomitable persistence, and strong convictions. She enjoyed spending time in the North Carolina mountains with her family, reading, and discussing current affairs. Her 25-year struggle with mixed cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma never robbed her of her sharp intellect, humor or deep Christian faith.A celebration of Loyce's life will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Concord, Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. A visitation will take place at 1 p.m. at the church. A private interment for family will follow the service.In celebration of Loyce's life, gifts can be made to The Hildreth Jordan Scholarship Fund at Central United Methodist Church in Concord. Notes of support for Bill and the family can be mailed to B.E. Kluttz Lumber Company, 975 Davidson Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home