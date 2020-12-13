Menu
Lucy Jane Jackson
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Lucy Jane Jackson

July 4, 1957 - December 9, 2020

Lucy, Jackson, 63, passed away unexpected at her home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, of natural causes.

She was preceeded in death by her mother, Saidee Bunn Jackson. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Wilma Jackson, Connie Lepper (John), and Marcos Jackson (Lisa); nieces, Tanya Parks (Jon) and Allison Swaggerty (Justin); nephew, Mason Jackson (Hayn). Lucy will be remembered as one who brought joy to people, made people's day, and connected with people. Her faith in God was strong and evident, even in the hard times.

A memorial service is being planned for the Spring.

Cabarrus Funeral Home

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Keeping your families in my prayers.
Anne Hege Wilson
December 16, 2020
Lucy was a friend and classmate. She was always welcoming and friendly. When I think of her, I think of her smile. She was unique, One of a kind in a very good way. This old world will be a little less bright. When I go to NOLA, I think of her. My prayers are with Wilma, Mark and Connie.
Margaret Bibson
December 15, 2020
Lucy was a classmate of mine at Concord High. She was kind and always had a smile on her face. Praying for her family and that Our Father God will bring peace to you all during this holiday season
Penny Whitley Negre
December 14, 2020
