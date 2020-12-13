Lucy Jane Jackson
July 4, 1957 - December 9, 2020
Lucy, Jackson, 63, passed away unexpected at her home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, of natural causes.
She was preceeded in death by her mother, Saidee Bunn Jackson. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Wilma Jackson, Connie Lepper (John), and Marcos Jackson (Lisa); nieces, Tanya Parks (Jon) and Allison Swaggerty (Justin); nephew, Mason Jackson (Hayn). Lucy will be remembered as one who brought joy to people, made people's day, and connected with people. Her faith in God was strong and evident, even in the hard times.
A memorial service is being planned for the Spring.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.