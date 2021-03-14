Mr. M. Wayne FriezeJanuary 6, 1943 - March 10, 2021Marvin Wayne Frieze, amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and storyteller went home Wednesday, March 10, 2021.Wayne's family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at St. Enoch Lutheran Church in Enochville. The Revs. Harry Andrews and Thad Brown will officiate. The family will greet friends at the cemetery but ask everyone to wear masks, maintain a safe distance, and refrain from any personal contact.Wayne was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Salisbury to Reba Crowe Frieze and Marvin Caleb Frieze. He graduated from Odell School and had a career with what was originally Concord Telephone Company, where he worked for 31 years. At work, he was known for his pranks and storytelling. He loved Harley motorcycles, NASCAR racing, horses, hunting, and fishing. There was never a dull moment when Wayne was around! In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Lou Alice Marshall.Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sue Collins Frieze; sons, Terry Frieze (Andrea) of Nashville, Tenn., and Brian Frieze of Kannapolis; stepson, Jeffrey Riley (Dean Smith) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; grandchildren, Autumn, Nathan, Austin, Bella, and Bryson; and sisters, Faynell Frye and Sandra Sinclair.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home