Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
M. Wayne Frieze
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Mr. M. Wayne Frieze

January 6, 1943 - March 10, 2021

Marvin Wayne Frieze, amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and storyteller went home Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Wayne's family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at St. Enoch Lutheran Church in Enochville. The Revs. Harry Andrews and Thad Brown will officiate. The family will greet friends at the cemetery but ask everyone to wear masks, maintain a safe distance, and refrain from any personal contact.

Wayne was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Salisbury to Reba Crowe Frieze and Marvin Caleb Frieze. He graduated from Odell School and had a career with what was originally Concord Telephone Company, where he worked for 31 years. At work, he was known for his pranks and storytelling. He loved Harley motorcycles, NASCAR racing, horses, hunting, and fishing. There was never a dull moment when Wayne was around! In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Lou Alice Marshall.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sue Collins Frieze; sons, Terry Frieze (Andrea) of Nashville, Tenn., and Brian Frieze of Kannapolis; stepson, Jeffrey Riley (Dean Smith) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; grandchildren, Autumn, Nathan, Austin, Bella, and Bryson; and sisters, Faynell Frye and Sandra Sinclair.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
St. Enoch Lutheran Church
Enochville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Yes with love and condolences from your Canadian friend. You always made me feel like I was one of your family when I came to visit. Thank you so much Wayne. You will be missed.
Brian Willick
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results