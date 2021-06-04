Menu
Mallie Nadine Morgan
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Stanly High School
FUNERAL HOME
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC
Mallie Nadine Morgan

March 19, 1951 - May 30, 2021

Mallie Nadine Linthicum Morgan, 70, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.

She was born March 19, 1951, in Albemarle, to the late Edward and Mallie (Bell) Linthicum.

Nadine attended North Stanly High School and received her GED from Stanly County Community College.

She married Jerry Allen Morgan, Sept. 10, 1977.

Nadine's last job was an office manager at Beltone. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Tammy (Michael) Hayman of Badin, Tony Mason Jr. of Monroe, and Katie Morgan of Charlotte; stepchildren, Ricky and Robert Morgan of Asheboro, and Stephen Morgan of Ramseur; sister, Ann Linthicum of Kannapolis; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 4, from 1 to 2 p.m., at McEwen Funeral Service Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. in Mint Hill. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

Memorials may be sent to Hearts & Hammers — Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, NC
Jun
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, NC
McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jerry & family, I have known Nadine for many years by meeting her at HGBC. She was always such a precious lady. Due to her health issues & mine we become close on Facebook. It seemed we enjoyed a lot of the same kinds of things. We "liked" each others comments all through the day. It was always a blessing to know she was encouraged by something I posted. She loved her Lord, her family, & God's Word. I miss her already. Sweet Nadine, I will see you again in heaven. I love you.
Wanda St.Clair
June 4, 2021
