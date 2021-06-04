Mallie Nadine Morgan
March 19, 1951 - May 30, 2021
Mallie Nadine Linthicum Morgan, 70, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born March 19, 1951, in Albemarle, to the late Edward and Mallie (Bell) Linthicum.
Nadine attended North Stanly High School and received her GED from Stanly County Community College.
She married Jerry Allen Morgan, Sept. 10, 1977.
Nadine's last job was an office manager at Beltone. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Tammy (Michael) Hayman of Badin, Tony Mason Jr. of Monroe, and Katie Morgan of Charlotte; stepchildren, Ricky and Robert Morgan of Asheboro, and Stephen Morgan of Ramseur; sister, Ann Linthicum of Kannapolis; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 4, from 1 to 2 p.m., at McEwen Funeral Service Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. in Mint Hill. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Hearts & Hammers — Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 E WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.