Dear Jerry & family, I have known Nadine for many years by meeting her at HGBC. She was always such a precious lady. Due to her health issues & mine we become close on Facebook. It seemed we enjoyed a lot of the same kinds of things. We "liked" each others comments all through the day. It was always a blessing to know she was encouraged by something I posted. She loved her Lord, her family, & God's Word. I miss her already. Sweet Nadine, I will see you again in heaven. I love you.

Wanda St.Clair June 4, 2021