Margaret Plott Biles
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Margaret Plott Biles

March 16, 1931 - December 5, 2020

Mrs. Margaret Plott Biles of Mount Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Novant Rowan in Salisbury.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bishop Nanto. Burial followed at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home.

Margaret was born March 16, 1931, in Cabarrus County, to the late Hugh Franklin Plott and Gertrude Kimrey Plott. She was also preceded in death by husband, Earl F. Biles; and three brothers.

Margaret was a homemaker, who was known for her cooking and love for the outdoors. Margaret studied piano as a youth, driving to lessons in a jeep by herself well before she had a driver's license. She expressed a joy of poetry in her later years, often reciting original pieces expressing her eminence love of family. Margaret was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Alan Biles and Phillips Biles; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was such a pleasure to meet "Mrs. Margaret". I loved to hear her recite her poetry. She was always very kind to me when we spoke. My condolences to her sons.
Robin Ward
December 8, 2020
