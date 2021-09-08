Margaret "Nell" ComptonMay 17, 1941 - September 6, 2021Margaret "Nell" Compton, 80, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 6, 2021, at Transitional Health Services, following a period of declining health.Born May 17, 1941, in Athens, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Alton and Erlene Wright Roland.Nell grew up in Selma, Ala., moving to Kannapolis in 1961. Earlier in life, she had worked for Cannon Mills, Best of Care and Northwest Cabarrus High, but her main and most loved job was being a devoted homemaker. Nell was a lady with a true servant's heart. In her younger years, she was active in girl scouts, served as WMU Director for Cabarrus County Southern Baptist Association, and was active working with special needs children. Nell also served her churches well, being active at both Calvary and Central Baptist Churches, serving as youth and senior saint leader. Mrs. Compton was also a great cook and talented in many crafts. If you needed a plumber, she could do it; if you needed an electrician, she could do it. A wonderful mother, grandmother and wife, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Nell was truly a Proverbs 31:10-31 lady.Family members include her husband of 61 years, Larry Compton; daughters, Terrie Silverman (Richard) of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Deidra Funderburk of Kannapolis; granddaughters, Lydia and Katherine Funderburk; and sisters, Naomi Trebling, Judy Rowsey, Patsy Krupit, Debbie Cortese and Mollie Belcher.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Central Baptist Church. Services to remember and celebrate Nell's life will begin at 7 p.m., at the church, conducted by the Rev. Dean Hunter and Curtis Parker.Burial will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept 10, at Carolina Memorial Park.The family would like to thank Central Baptist Church, Dr. James Wheeles, Dr. Mehn Patel, Transitional Health Services and the renal floor nurses at Atrium Cabarrus for the love, care and concern and a very special thank you to nurse, Dawn Payne at Davita of Kannapolis.Whitley's Funeral Home