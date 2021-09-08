Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret "Nell" Compton
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Margaret "Nell" Compton

May 17, 1941 - September 6, 2021

Margaret "Nell" Compton, 80, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 6, 2021, at Transitional Health Services, following a period of declining health.

Born May 17, 1941, in Athens, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Alton and Erlene Wright Roland.

Nell grew up in Selma, Ala., moving to Kannapolis in 1961. Earlier in life, she had worked for Cannon Mills, Best of Care and Northwest Cabarrus High, but her main and most loved job was being a devoted homemaker. Nell was a lady with a true servant's heart. In her younger years, she was active in girl scouts, served as WMU Director for Cabarrus County Southern Baptist Association, and was active working with special needs children. Nell also served her churches well, being active at both Calvary and Central Baptist Churches, serving as youth and senior saint leader. Mrs. Compton was also a great cook and talented in many crafts. If you needed a plumber, she could do it; if you needed an electrician, she could do it. A wonderful mother, grandmother and wife, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Nell was truly a Proverbs 31:10-31 lady.

Family members include her husband of 61 years, Larry Compton; daughters, Terrie Silverman (Richard) of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Deidra Funderburk of Kannapolis; granddaughters, Lydia and Katherine Funderburk; and sisters, Naomi Trebling, Judy Rowsey, Patsy Krupit, Debbie Cortese and Mollie Belcher.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Central Baptist Church. Services to remember and celebrate Nell's life will begin at 7 p.m., at the church, conducted by the Rev. Dean Hunter and Curtis Parker.

Burial will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept 10, at Carolina Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Central Baptist Church, Dr. James Wheeles, Dr. Mehn Patel, Transitional Health Services and the renal floor nurses at Atrium Cabarrus for the love, care and concern and a very special thank you to nurse, Dawn Payne at Davita of Kannapolis.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
NC
Sep
9
Service
7:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
NC
Sep
10
Burial
1:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.