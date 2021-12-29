Margaret MeyerJuly 13, 1937 - December 23, 2021Margaret Meyer, 84, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Concord Place in Concord.Mrs. Meyer was born July 13, 1937, in Queens, N.Y., to the late F. Christian Altenburg and the late Edith Bronson Altenburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Fred Meyer Sr.; son, Robert "Bob" Fred Meyer Jr.; and sister, Mildred Mary Staton.The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church in Concord, with the service following in the sanctuary at 1 p.m., and officiated by the Rev. Deborah Frye. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park, 29N on I85, Exit 46, Kannapolis Hwy. 29N at I85, Exit 58, in Concord will follow the service.Survivors include daughters, Susan Meyer of Concord, Barbara and Gerard Clavens of Bethlehem, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Judi Meyer of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brother-in-law, Bill Staton; grandchildren, Jenna Clavens, David Clavens, Bethany Mills (Nick), James Meyer (Angela), and Raina Meyer; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Alli Meyer; as well as many other loving nieces and nephews.Marge's greatest joy was her husband and family. Everything she did was done with her husband and family in mind. She enjoyed entertaining her family using the antique china she and her family collected over the generations. The light of her life was her grandchildren, whom she adored and always looked forward to the special summertime beach trip with the entire crew. Marge and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout their lifetimes from camping with their children all over the east coast in their younger days to worldwide travels in their retirement.Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St., Concord, NC 28025.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord