Margaret Angeline Moon O'Daniel
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Margaret Angeline Moon O'Daniel

June 13, 1926 - October 3, 2021

Margaret Angeline Moon O'Daniel, 95, of Concord, passed into the loving arms of the Lord Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Born June 13, 1926, in Madison County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Moon and Odell Kidd Moon.

Margaret attended Winecoff High School. During her working years, she worked at Moon's Florist for 10 years. In addition, she also worked at Kerr Bleachery, Craftsmen's Hosiery Mill and Terry Products Inc., in Kannapolis. Over the course of many years, she was an active member of Centerview Baptist Church, where she retired from the choir after 85 years of service. She also taught Sunday school for over 50 years.

Funeral services to honor Margarets' life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Centerview Baptist Church, in Kannapolis. Pastor Willie Rash will officiate. Interment in Carolina Memorial Park will follow. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the start of the service Wednesday, at the church.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, Sandy O'Daniel; and a brother, Bill Moon.

Those left to cherish Margaret's memory are her son, Byron S. O'Daniel and wife, Judy, of Kannapolis; daughter, Annice O'Daniel of Concord; sister, Teresa M. Riddle of Landis; brother, Joe Moon and wife, Dianne, of Salisbury; granddaughter, Kara Long and husband, Ricky; and two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Graham Long. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and/or service to please wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Giddeon's International, P.O. Box 52, Kannapolis, NC 28082.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Centerview Baptist Church
415 Walter St, Kannapolis, NC
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Centerview Baptist Church
415 Walter St, Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Byron and Family, SO sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. May God give you all a comfort now and in the days ahead. Sending hugs and prayers for all.
Keith, Debbie and Bryan Roach Ocean Isle Beach NC
October 6, 2021
