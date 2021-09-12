Margaret Mills PropstMrs. Margaret Mills Propst, 90, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Landis.A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at North Kannapolis Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Lady's Funeral Home.Mrs. Propst was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Andrew Johnson Mills and Mary Elizabeth Upright Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Propst Sr.Mrs. Propst is survived by daughter, Ann Propst of Landis; two sons, James (Bill) Propst Jr. and wife, Lisa of Bolivia and Bobby Propst and wife, Ellen of Rockwell; sister, Jean Davis of Kannapolis; two grandsons, Jimmy Propst and Jason Fisher; two granddaughters, Jessica Gilbreaith and Ashley Beaman; and eight great- grandchildren, Elijah Propst, Kynleigh Gilbreaith, Klaytin Gilbreaith, Karter Gilbreaith, Kloe Gilbreaith, Andrew Fisher, Owen Fisher and Elijah Fisher.Memorials may be sent to Crosspointe Baptist Church, 1175 Crosspointe Dr., Concord, NC 28025; North Kannapolis Baptist Church, 312 Locust St., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Gideons International Kannapolis Camp, P.O. Box 52, Kannapolis, NC 28082.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory