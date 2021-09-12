Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Margaret Mills Propst
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Margaret Mills Propst

Mrs. Margaret Mills Propst, 90, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Landis.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at North Kannapolis Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Lady's Funeral Home.

Mrs. Propst was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Andrew Johnson Mills and Mary Elizabeth Upright Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Propst Sr.

Mrs. Propst is survived by daughter, Ann Propst of Landis; two sons, James (Bill) Propst Jr. and wife, Lisa of Bolivia and Bobby Propst and wife, Ellen of Rockwell; sister, Jean Davis of Kannapolis; two grandsons, Jimmy Propst and Jason Fisher; two granddaughters, Jessica Gilbreaith and Ashley Beaman; and eight great- grandchildren, Elijah Propst, Kynleigh Gilbreaith, Klaytin Gilbreaith, Karter Gilbreaith, Kloe Gilbreaith, Andrew Fisher, Owen Fisher and Elijah Fisher.

Memorials may be sent to Crosspointe Baptist Church, 1175 Crosspointe Dr., Concord, NC 28025; North Kannapolis Baptist Church, 312 Locust St., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Gideons International Kannapolis Camp, P.O. Box 52, Kannapolis, NC 28082.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Sep
13
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
North Kannapolis Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless you Aunt Margaret. So much love for you and family
Dale J. Mills
September 13, 2021
