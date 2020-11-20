Margie Upright Plyler ChurchAugust 18, 1923 - November 17, 2020Margie Church of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 97.Margie was born Aug. 18, 1923, to Charles Crawford and Fannie Overcash Upright.She retired from Cannon Mills Plant 1 having working in the sewing room, sheet department, and set department. One of her greatest achievements was playing women's softball for Enochville as pitcher and first baseman when the team won the state championship. She also enjoyed square dancing and continued dancing into her seventies.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, J.B. Plyler Sr.; two sisters; and one brother.Survivors are her husband of 25 years, Clyde W. Church of Kannapolis; children, Vicky Pickard of Kannapolis and John Plyler Jr. of Concord; stepsons, Michael Church (Wanda) of Concord and Melvin Church of Mooresville; stepdaughter, Marlene Rule (Ronnie) of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Connie Burris, Rosalee Upright and Doris Hodge; and brother, Robert Upright.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service is planned.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crown Pointe Baptist Church, 703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Coldwater Baptist Church, 1045 Union St. S, Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home