Margie Virginia Sikes Waddell
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Margie Virginia Sikes Waddell

March 26, 1932 - January 4, 2022

Margie Virginia Sikes Waddell, affectionately known as "Aunt V," passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 89.

Services will be private.

She was born March 26, 1932, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Martin Van-Buren Sikes and Nora Bell McDaniel Sikes. She worked as a nurse's assistant at the former Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and the Good Timers Club. She and husband, Buck, were once known for their homespun Halloween parties and hayrides, and they loved to elaborately decorate their yard for all occasions. Following a winter storm, it was not unusual to find the two of them leading a pack of children, sledding into the wee hours of the night on an icy country road.

A prankster with a great sense of humor and a child-like spirit, she was an excellent baker, the family barber, and an overall "Good Samaritan-Clara Barton." She was deeply spiritual and known for her kindness, generosity, and compassion—her unmistakable impact on family and the St. John's community was far reaching.

She is preceded by her husband, Robert H. "Buck" Waddell; brother, Lee Sikes; sisters, Martha Brawley and Betty Kluttz; and grandson, James Rice.

Survivors include sister, Evelyn Russ; son, Robert "Buck" Waddell Jr. (wife, Robin); daughter, Joy Lynn Waddell; grandchildren, Tiffany Hamrick-Taylor, April Evans, Sarah Waddell, Shana Dean; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be contributed in Margie's name to St. John's Lutheran Church Choir, and the Special Music Fund at Cold Water Lutheran Church in Concord.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
