Marian Autry PreslarJanuary 14, 1923 - March 13, 2021Marian Autry Preslar, 98, of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.She was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Union County, to the late Jesse Autry and Alma Kelly Autry.Marian was a member of Pitts Baptist Church for many years. She and her late husband, Mark, traveled throughout the United States in their camper and they also enjoyed square dancing together. She loved cooking and baking, and was always one to help and take care of others, with her kind heart and sweet spirit.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Preslar; two sons, Kenneth Warren Preslar and Gary Wayne Preslar; and several brothers and sisters.Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Donna Foulks (John) of Concord; five grandchildren, Sarah Libby (Jeremy) of Concord, Chris Preslar (Cindy) of Belmont, Tamara Ayers (Bradley) of Concord, Emily Joseph (Julian) of New York, N.Y., and Nathan Preslar of San Francisco, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Elijah, Levi, Kalyb, Caroline, and Warren; and one brother, Lewis Autry (Cynthia) of Columbia, S.C.Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Pitts Baptist Church, with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pitts Baptist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home