Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian Autry Preslar
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Marian Autry Preslar

January 14, 1923 - March 13, 2021

Marian Autry Preslar, 98, of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at The Gardens of Taylor Glen.

She was born Jan. 14, 1923, in Union County, to the late Jesse Autry and Alma Kelly Autry.

Marian was a member of Pitts Baptist Church for many years. She and her late husband, Mark, traveled throughout the United States in their camper and they also enjoyed square dancing together. She loved cooking and baking, and was always one to help and take care of others, with her kind heart and sweet spirit.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Preslar; two sons, Kenneth Warren Preslar and Gary Wayne Preslar; and several brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Donna Foulks (John) of Concord; five grandchildren, Sarah Libby (Jeremy) of Concord, Chris Preslar (Cindy) of Belmont, Tamara Ayers (Bradley) of Concord, Emily Joseph (Julian) of New York, N.Y., and Nathan Preslar of San Francisco, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Elijah, Levi, Kalyb, Caroline, and Warren; and one brother, Lewis Autry (Cynthia) of Columbia, S.C.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at Pitts Baptist Church, with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pitts Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pitts Baptist Church
140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC
Mar
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pitts Baptist Church
140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.