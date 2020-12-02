Marie "Betty" Brown Morrison
January 28, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Marie "Betty" Brown Morrison, 86, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Elliotte Manor II in Mint Hill.
Betty was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., to the late James Oliver Brown and the late Mary Elizabeth Brown. She was also preceded in death by husband, Archie Allen Morrison; sisters, Margaret Noe and Mary McCarthy; brother, James Oliver Brown Jr; and infant son, Archie Allen Morrison Jr.
She was the former owner and operator of the Midlander Restaurant.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Bethel Church, 12700 Idlebrook Rd. in Midland. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Jeremy Brackett. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Sharon Stiller, Barbara Moul and Debra Morrison; grandchildren, Derek Stiller, Ryan Stiller and Kelsey Moul; and great-grandchildren, Gabe Stiller, Mihkel Stiller and Riley Stiller.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Elliotte Manor II for their loving care of Betty for the past two years.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or at donatehospice.org
; or to the Bethel Church Cemetery Fund, 12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, NC 28107.
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.