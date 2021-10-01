Marie Elaine (Little) Chambers



September 4, 1932 - September 27, 2021



Marie Elaine (Little) Chambers, 89, of Dalrymple St., in Kannapolis, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.



She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Anson County, to the late William Walter Little and the late Sadie Lee Little.



She will lie-in-state Friday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Westview Memorial Park, 4136 Hwy. 74 in Wadesboro.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Chambers; and a daughter, Shelia Hardin.



She leaves to cherish fond memories her husband, Willie J. Chambers of the home; three sons, Willie R. Chambers (Kimberly) of Kannapolis, Kenneth Chambers of Kannapolis, Michael Chambers (La Kesha) of Covington, Ga.; three daughters, Debra Funderburk (Curtis) of Kannapolis, Sylvia Dickerson (Calvin) of Salisbury, Rose Chambers of China Grove; bonus son, Vaughn Wilson (Kim) of Atlanta, Ga.; bonus daughter, Benita Truesdale of Kannapolis; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.



Clark Funeral Home, Inc.



