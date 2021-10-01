Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie Elaine Chambers
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Marie Elaine (Little) Chambers

September 4, 1932 - September 27, 2021

Marie Elaine (Little) Chambers, 89, of Dalrymple St., in Kannapolis, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Anson County, to the late William Walter Little and the late Sadie Lee Little.

She will lie-in-state Friday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Westview Memorial Park, 4136 Hwy. 74 in Wadesboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Chambers; and a daughter, Shelia Hardin.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her husband, Willie J. Chambers of the home; three sons, Willie R. Chambers (Kimberly) of Kannapolis, Kenneth Chambers of Kannapolis, Michael Chambers (La Kesha) of Covington, Ga.; three daughters, Debra Funderburk (Curtis) of Kannapolis, Sylvia Dickerson (Calvin) of Salisbury, Rose Chambers of China Grove; bonus son, Vaughn Wilson (Kim) of Atlanta, Ga.; bonus daughter, Benita Truesdale of Kannapolis; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
923 Indiana Street, Kannapolis, NC
Oct
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westview Memorial Park
4136 Hwy 74, Wadesboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to the Chambers family. God bless you guys in this difficult time.
Tony Hollis
October 5, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Trudy Johnson
October 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Scott Cannon
October 2, 2021
To The Little/Chambers Family: Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Rose, Sylvia, Deb and Family, May The Lord Comfort you now and always whenever you think of your loved one.
Dawn Sims
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sylvia and family ,My Sincere condolences during this difficult time
Subreana Adams
October 1, 2021
Family; I was bereaved to hear the demise of your mother. May fond memories replace your void.
Narleski Partee
School
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results