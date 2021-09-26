Menu
Marie Goodman Howard
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Marie Goodman Howard

October 18, 1936 - September 23, 2021

Mrs. Marie Goodman Howard of Simpson Dr. in Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Marie's funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday Sept. 27, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Father Jerome Chavarria and the Rev. Wesley Judy. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Marie was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Concord, to the late Robert Jackson Goodman and Annie Barnhardt Goodman. She was the last of seven children. Marie graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, Class of 1955. She then worked at Kayser-Roth Hosiery mill. In 1963, she married Donald Howard and later became a fulltime homemaker and caregiver to many family members. She was a lifelong member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved to cook and bake, especially for family gatherings every Tuesday evening.

Marie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Howard; daughters, Lisa Howard, and Lori H. Myers and husband, Kirk, all of Concord; grandchildren, Courtney D. Miles and husband, Todd, Dylan Drye and wife, Kameryn, Sarah Myers, and Isaac Myers; great-grandchild, Weston Miles; and other extended family members.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Sep
27
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
I love you aunt Marie you will be miss
Susan Howell
September 26, 2021
