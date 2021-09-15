Marie Elizabeth Walker Wallace
July 25, 1929 - September 11, 2021
Marie Elizabeth Walker Wallace, 92, went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Born July 25, 1929, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Alexander and Mary Cress Walker.
Marie attended and received her bachelor's degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College. She later acquired her master's degree in education from UNC — Charlotte.
During her working years, Marie touched the lives of many children in her 42 years as an elementary school teacher in Cabarrus County at mainly Odell School. She was a longtime member of Coddle Creek Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church of Mooresville, where she was a Sunday school teacher and belonged to the Women of the Church group. Marie also filled many other roles over the years within the church.
Marie is survived by and her memory is cherished by her daughters, Becky Staton of Davidson and Jane Champion of Concord; three grandchildren, Ryan Staton and wife, Jessica, of Charlotte, Heather Colomb and husband, Chris, of Rye, N.Y., and Caitlyn Lear and husband, Josh, of China Grove; four great-grandchildren, Cameron and Charlotte Colomb, and Barrett and Grant Staton; two sisters, Amelia Ritchie and Rose (Luther) Barrier; two brothers, Paul (Louise) and Charles (Nancy) Walker; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Cashion Wallace; and two brothers, John A. and Ray J. Walker.
A public memorial service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Coddle Creek A.R.P., with the Rev. Andrew Shoger officiating. Burial will be private. There will be no public viewing.
The family respectfully requests memorials be made to Coddle Creek A.R.P. Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115; to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083; or to any charity of your choice
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.