Mark Alan Bunn
October 22, 1962 - December 8, 2020
Mark Alan Bunn, 58, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.
Mark was born Oct. 22, 1962, in Galax, Va., to the late Guynn Harris and Beulah Rose Isom Harris, who survives.
Mark graduated New River Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in Electronic Technology. He had a NICET Certification Level 4. He was a workaholic and spent his career as a Design and CAD Application Specialist for Johnson Controls Security. He was excellent with computers and could fix anything electronic. In his free time, he enjoyed target shooting. He was a fan of music of all kinds, especially rock and roll and country. He had a special place in his heart for animals and dearly loved his Great Dane, Tempe. He was a kind-hearted person and would help anyone out in any way he could.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Michael Bunn; sister, Karen Bunn Seaton; and daughter-in-law, Laura Zwiefel Beam.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 27 years, Kyra Bunn; son, Jesse (Ashely) Beam; daughter, Toni Beam; mother, Beulah Harris; sister-in-law, Judy Bunn; and nephew, Christopher (Gina) Michael Bunn.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Building. A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will begin at 3 p.m., in the Annex Chapel with the Rev. William Van Wieren III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.