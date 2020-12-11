We will miss you Mark! You have been an encourager, teacher, mentor, good example, and friend to everyone around you. I know that I would not be the person I am today without your influence. The notes above mentioned your NICET level IV. There are very few people that exist at that level. But, you have encouraged me to follow in your footprints and model your example. I would have never achieved any NICET if it had not been for you. I know so many people you encouraged to take this path as well. I was a witness many times to your giving heart. You were an awesome man and there are so many people that are better off by knowing you. Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for the influence you made in my life, Paul

Paul Brown December 11, 2020