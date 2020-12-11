Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Alan Bunn
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Mark Alan Bunn

October 22, 1962 - December 8, 2020

Mark Alan Bunn, 58, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.

Mark was born Oct. 22, 1962, in Galax, Va., to the late Guynn Harris and Beulah Rose Isom Harris, who survives.

Mark graduated New River Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in Electronic Technology. He had a NICET Certification Level 4. He was a workaholic and spent his career as a Design and CAD Application Specialist for Johnson Controls Security. He was excellent with computers and could fix anything electronic. In his free time, he enjoyed target shooting. He was a fan of music of all kinds, especially rock and roll and country. He had a special place in his heart for animals and dearly loved his Great Dane, Tempe. He was a kind-hearted person and would help anyone out in any way he could.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Michael Bunn; sister, Karen Bunn Seaton; and daughter-in-law, Laura Zwiefel Beam.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 27 years, Kyra Bunn; son, Jesse (Ashely) Beam; daughter, Toni Beam; mother, Beulah Harris; sister-in-law, Judy Bunn; and nephew, Christopher (Gina) Michael Bunn.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Building. A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will begin at 3 p.m., in the Annex Chapel with the Rev. William Van Wieren III officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel
1748 DALE EARNHARDT BLVD, KANNAPOLIS, NC
Dec
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Building
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Mark Bunn was a great man. I have worked with Mark on a few project. I really liked working with him. Mark was a good friend and co-worker. Will have your family in my prayers. Mark, you will be sorely missed. To the family, please accept my condolences.
Christopher Bethell
Work
December 6, 2021
We will miss you Mark! You have been an encourager, teacher, mentor, good example, and friend to everyone around you. I know that I would not be the person I am today without your influence. The notes above mentioned your NICET level IV. There are very few people that exist at that level. But, you have encouraged me to follow in your footprints and model your example. I would have never achieved any NICET if it had not been for you. I know so many people you encouraged to take this path as well. I was a witness many times to your giving heart. You were an awesome man and there are so many people that are better off by knowing you. Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for the influence you made in my life, Paul
Paul Brown
December 11, 2020
Mark Bunn was a great man. I have worked with Mark on a few project. Will have your family in my prayers. Mark, you will be sorely missed. To the family, please accept my condolences.
Christopher Bethell
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Mark was a good man. we worked on a few project together. I really liked working with him. Mark, I will have your family in my prayers and yes, you will be sorely missed.
Christopher Bethell
Coworker
December 10, 2020
My condolences, Mark was a good man.
Jason Towers
December 9, 2020
Mark was a good man and very knowledgeable in his work he did. He will be sorely missed and I send my prayers to his family.
Matthew Tesh
Coworker
December 9, 2020
So saddened to hear of Mark's sudden passing. He was a great coworker and smoke break buddy and one of the few people at work who I could talk computers with and actually know what I was talking about. We will all miss him sorely.
Tonya King
December 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. Mark was a good friend and co-worker. He will be greatly missed.
Will Harper
December 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results