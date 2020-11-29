Mark Frank DayvaultAugust 9, 1960 - November 21, 2020Mark Frank Dayvault, 60, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Little River, S.C. He was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Kannapolis, to Frank A. and Lorna Jean (Duvall) Dayvault, who both preceded him in death.A resident of the North Myrtle Beach, S.C., area since 1974, he was a 1978 graduate of North Myrtle Beach High School and earned degrees in Finance & Management from the University of South Carolina in 1982. While at USC, Mark played the trumpet in the marching band and was a proud member of ATO and maintained close friendships with many of his fraternity brothers throughout the years.Upon returning to the Grand Strand, Mark became licensed in real estate in 1984, and was involved in property management, insurance sales and franchise sales until 1992, when he decided to transition to real estate sales. Over the past 28+ years, he sold hundreds of properties while achieving Coldwell Banker and Century 21's highest awards multiple times over in his career. Mark served in nearly every capacity for the Grand Strand Board of Realtors including President, Vice President, Secretary and Local and State Director. He also served on the Nominating Committee for the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors, and the South Carolina Association of Realtors. Mark was named Realtor of the Year in 2007. In 2019, Mark decided to transition to mortgage loan finance and most recently worked as a Mortgage Banker/Loan Officer at United Bank in Little River, S.C. He always took great pride in the level of service he provided for his clients and believed in giving back to the community that had helped him so much over the years.Mark was a devoted and loving husband, dad, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed fast cars, especially Corvettes, of which he owned a few over his life. This love of speed can be traced back to his early childhood in Kannapolis when he first began by racing slot cars at his Dad's slot car track and also his family's relationship with the family of the legendary NASCAR Winston Cup Champion, Dale Earnhardt. In fact, the auto repair shop owned by his father and uncle even built, sponsored and painted Dale Earnhardt's first race car. Mark was also an avid USC Gamecock fan and enjoyed attending football games with his fraternity brothers in Columbia when he could.But more than any of those things, he loved his family. Mark married Kim Bracey Jan. 13, 1996, and they welcomed daughter, Peyton Olivia Dayvault, Nov. 29, 1998. His wife and daughter were everything to him. He spent as much time with them as possible and always looked forward to their annual trips to Disney World.Mark leaves behind his wife of almost 25 years, Kim Bracey Dayvault; and daughter Peyton Olivia Dayvault of Charlotte.Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Lorna; father, Frank; and brother, Keith. He was taken too soon from all who loved him and it is our earnest hope that he has finally found peace.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Circle, Little River, SC 29566, at the large pavilion (beside the red playground).In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you reach out to a friend today. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, SC