Martha Jane Potts
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Martha Jane Potts

March 23, 1933 - January 6, 2022

Martha Jane Potts, 88, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

She was born March 23, 1933, in Goule, W.Va., to the late Carney Ben Potts and Rena Mae Cutright Potts. Martha enjoyed crocheting, making doilies and quilting. She also loved to bake and loved tending to her farm animals. Throughout her life, she worked at Cannon Mills, Metrolina Greenhouse, Trull Chiropractic, Cook Chiropractic, Cabarrus Country Club and J.C. Penney's.

Those left to cherish her memory include stepson, Stephen Foster of Cashiers; nephew, Keith Cutright of Parkersburg, W.Va.; and her adopted family, Clarence Cook, Billy Cook (Kay), Lee Cook, Timmy Cook (Sandra), and Linda Ann Cook.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, with the Rev. Alan Thompson officiating.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
West Lawn Memorial Park
China Grove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
