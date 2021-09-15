Martha Polk RadfordJuly 18, 1950 - September 13, 2021Mrs. Martha Polk Radford, 71, of Concord, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday Sept. 16, at McGill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Steve Ayers. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.Martha was born July 18, 1950, in Concord, to the late Alena Aiken Polk and Harry Glenn Polk. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Polk and Richard Polk.Martha was a graduate of Concord High School and a longtime faithful member of McGill Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a private detective with the City of Concord and later as a real estate agent. Martha was a quintessential "Southern Lady" always having her hair and nails done and dressed for every occasion. She enjoyed baking, flowers, and spending time with her cat, "Sunshine."She is survived by her husband, John Oscar Radford; daughters, Candy Baxter, Cathy Deuel; sons, John M. Radford, Joseph Radford; grandson, Christian McKim; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.Memorials may be made to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home