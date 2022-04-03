Martha "Maw Maw" Russell
August 9, 1940 - April 2, 2022
Martha Ann Thomas "Maw Maw" Russell, 81, of Rockwell, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Martha was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Anson County, to the late Aaron Hallman and Cornelia Little Thomas. Martha had a strong faith. She was an active member and the last surviving charter member of Temple Independent Baptist Church. Martha was known for her biscuit making and her green thumb. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening and traveling. Ms. Russell was preceded in death by her husband, John William Russell in 2020.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teresa Bailey and her husband, Gary "Chubby," Helen Clay and Karen Leazer and her husband, Jerry; brothers, Conway Thomas and his wife, Marty and Larry Thomas; grandchildren, Jessica Hathcock, Clinton Lesley, Kristina Kee and her husband, Chris, Jonathan Lang and his wife, Johanna and John Clay; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kylie, Jonah, McKinley and Carson; brothers-in-law, Cecil Russell and his wife, Flossie and Kenneth Russell and his wife, Laraine; sister-in-law, Doris Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will take place Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Temple Independent Baptist Church, 201 E 12th St. in Kannapolis. After the service, entombment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her memory.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 3, 2022.