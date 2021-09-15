Menu
Martin Ginn
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Martin Ginn

Martin Ginn, 80, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Ginn family.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
Sponsored by Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery.
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Mr. Ginn at Winn-Dixie in Salisbury. He was one of the best store managers that I ever had the privilege of working with during my time in the retail business. He always went beyond the call of duty to work with me as I attended college and seminary.
Rev. Paul L. Pickler
September 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss . Learned a lot in the grocery retail business from Martin Ginn . Thoughts and prayer to your family
Roy Unsell
September 15, 2021
