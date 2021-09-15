To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Mr. Ginn at Winn-Dixie in Salisbury. He was one of the best store managers that I ever had the privilege of working with during my time in the retail business. He always went beyond the call of duty to work with me as I attended college and seminary.
Rev. Paul L. Pickler
September 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss . Learned a lot in the grocery retail business from Martin Ginn .
Thoughts and prayer to your family