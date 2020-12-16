Marvin Junior SteeleJanuary 23, 1960 - December 10, 2020Marvin Junior Steele, 60, of Flicker Street in Concord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Cabarrus County.He was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Cabarrus County, to the late Johnny Gillon Steele and the late Loraine Bell Steele.Marvin received in education in the Cabarrus County Schools and was formerly employed as a truck driver. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Concord.Funeral services will be held at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Theresa Y. Steele of the home; son, Marvin Randall Steele of Concord; daughter, Sherelle Marvette Steele of Concord; three grandchildren, Jailen Steele, Brielle Steele, Keyshaun Barnett; sister, Cathy Carter (Frederick) of Kannapolis; brother, Vincent Steele (Cynthia) of Kannapolis; special nieces and nephew, Tashia Steele, Cassandra Brown, Kitty Steele and Clayton Bell; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.