Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin Junior Steele
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Marvin Junior Steele

January 23, 1960 - December 10, 2020

Marvin Junior Steele, 60, of Flicker Street in Concord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Cabarrus County.

He was born Jan. 23, 1960, in Cabarrus County, to the late Johnny Gillon Steele and the late Loraine Bell Steele.

Marvin received in education in the Cabarrus County Schools and was formerly employed as a truck driver. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Concord.

Funeral services will be held at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Theresa Y. Steele of the home; son, Marvin Randall Steele of Concord; daughter, Sherelle Marvette Steele of Concord; three grandchildren, Jailen Steele, Brielle Steele, Keyshaun Barnett; sister, Cathy Carter (Frederick) of Kannapolis; brother, Vincent Steele (Cynthia) of Kannapolis; special nieces and nephew, Tashia Steele, Cassandra Brown, Kitty Steele and Clayton Bell; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
923 Indiana Street, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.