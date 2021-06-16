Mary Stewart AllenAugust 4, 1949 - June 13, 2021Mary Stewart Allen, 71, of Oxford in Granville County, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.Mary was born in Charlotte, Aug. 4, 1949, to Edward Doyle Stewart and Virginia Jones Stewart, and moved to Concord, at an early age.Upon graduation from high school, and Peace College, Mary entered into a long career in banking and finance, working at numerous institutions including Centura, RBC Bank, RBC Dain Rauscher, and Union Bank. She took all of her jobs seriously with attention to detail, completeness, and always serving the customer. She was always willing to help and answer questions whether at work or at home.Outside of her work, she was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Oxford United Methodist Church. She was always willing to help. She enjoyed visiting with family whether at the coast or in the mountains. She especially enjoyed trying the restaurants and menus wherever she visited. She worked Sudoku puzzles daily, read novels, always enjoyed a game of bridge, and played Mahjong religiously every weekend.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ray, of Oxford; son, Brian (Jennifer), of Oxford; grandson, Zayne, of Oxford; sister, Becky Miller (Rick) of Wilmington; brother, Ed Stewart (Sherry) of Phoenix, Ariz.; nieces, Lauren Golden (Matt) of Raleigh and Amy Stewart, of Concord; and nephew, Corey Miller (Mara) of Wilmington.A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Oxford United Methodist Church by Pastor Jenny Wilson. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 136 Roxboro Rd., Oxford, NC 27565.Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford