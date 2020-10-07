Mary Ann ScogginsSeptember 15, 1929 - September 30, 2020On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Mary Ann Scoggins, 91, left her earthly home to be received into the open arms of Jesus, after a short health struggle, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.Mary Ann was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Charlotte, to the parents of the late Roy Wilson Stephens and Maggie Hoyle Stephens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Wade Stephens; sister, Doris Simpson; first husband, Billy Hampton Nash; and second husband, Albert Blaine Scoggins. She lived a full wholesome, caring, and devoted Christian life with over 60 years as a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Charlotte.Mary Ann started her career after graduating high school in bookkeeping and accounting at National Screen and then spent 29 years at Duncan Parnell where she retired from.Mary Ann was a loving and compassionate person that was honest, kind, faithful and commitment to her family and friends. Everyone that knew Mary Ann loved being around her and believed her to be the sweetest person with a "never complain attitude". She loved to help others and served many years on various church committees, member of women's circle. "Nana" loved spending time with family and grandchildren growing up and seeing her great-grandchildren brought a smile on her face and gave her the most pleasure in life! We will miss her gentle spirit and quiet strength.Mary Ann is survived by her only son, Kevin Nash and wife, Sandra, of Concord; brother, Donald Stephens and wife, Gladys; grandchildren, Tara Bean and husband, Connor, Jared Nash and wife, Emily; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Kyson Bean; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends and family at McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., in Charlotte, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday Oct. 10. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m.Memorials can be sent to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6440 Old Statesville Rd., Charlotte NC 28269.McEwen Funeral Service - Derita Chapel