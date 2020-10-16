Mary Charleen Sine
January 25, 1945 - October 11, 2020
Mrs. Mary Charleen Sine, 75, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 4:50 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at Wolfe Funeral Home of Fort Mill, S.C. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Tony Caruso officiating.
Born in Concord, Charleen was a daughter of the late Claude Allen Howell and Marjorie Sechler Howell. She was formerly employed by Belk and also Sampson Independent Newspaper in Clinton.
Charleen was a faithful member of Swaggart Ministries. She loved her children and enjoyed dancing and listening to music.
Surviving are her husband, Richard L. Sine; her children, Dana Moore of Greer, S.C., Bryon Mesimer and his wife, Cynthia, of Clinton, Brandy Mesimer of Albemarle, and Monty Mesimer and his wife, Lynn, of Atkinson; her stepchildren, Col. Jack Sine and his wife, Amy, of Fairfax, Va., James Sine of Lewisburg, Tenn., and Suzanne Ferrari and her husband, Tom, of Roaring Brook Township, Pa.; siblings, Dewey Howell and his wife, Cathy, of Lake Lure, and David Howell and his wife, Penny, of Concord, Betty Wilson and her husband, Wayne, of Kannapolis, and Jerry Howell and his wife, Sandy, of Bryson City; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.