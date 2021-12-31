Mary "Ann" GrayMarch 25, 1939 - December 28, 2021Mary "Ann" Gray was born March 25, 1939, to Charles "Buck" E. Gray and Pauline "Polly" Widenhouse Gray of Cabarrus County, and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a prolonged illness.Ann held many different jobs over the years, but really loved being a caregiver to both her grandchildren in their early years, and to her mother, towards the end her life. She spent the last 10 years living in a retirement community and always enjoyed making new friends.Survivors include one son, Michael and wife, Crystal Bulvin; two granddaughters, Kristina B. and husband, Chad Troutman, and Taylor B. and husband, Patrick Baker; and four great-grandchildren, Molly Troutman, Reagan Troutman, Weston Baker and Andie Kate Baker.The family will have a memorial service Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at Young Memorial Baptist Church, 2635 Hwy. 49 North, in Concord.Please make/send memorials to Young Memorial Baptist Church, and they will make sure the family receives them.Wilkinson Funeral Home