Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary "Ann" Gray
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Mary "Ann" Gray

March 25, 1939 - December 28, 2021

Mary "Ann" Gray was born March 25, 1939, to Charles "Buck" E. Gray and Pauline "Polly" Widenhouse Gray of Cabarrus County, and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

Ann held many different jobs over the years, but really loved being a caregiver to both her grandchildren in their early years, and to her mother, towards the end her life. She spent the last 10 years living in a retirement community and always enjoyed making new friends.

Survivors include one son, Michael and wife, Crystal Bulvin; two granddaughters, Kristina B. and husband, Chad Troutman, and Taylor B. and husband, Patrick Baker; and four great-grandchildren, Molly Troutman, Reagan Troutman, Weston Baker and Andie Kate Baker.

The family will have a memorial service Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at Young Memorial Baptist Church, 2635 Hwy. 49 North, in Concord.

Please make/send memorials to Young Memorial Baptist Church, and they will make sure the family receives them.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Service
3:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
471 Church St. N., CONCORD, NC
Jan
6
Interment
3:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
471 N. Church St., CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.