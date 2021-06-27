Menu
Mary Sue Price Kirk
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Mary Sue Price Kirk

October 5, 1952 - June 24, 2021

Mary Sue Price Kirk, 68, of Locust, went into her heavenly home Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Sue was born in Cabarrus County, Oct. 5, 1952, to the late Harold Price and Carolyn Teal Poole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson; and stepfather, Ray Poole.

Sue worked as a waitress at various restaurants over the past 35 years. Sue was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the former Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church in Concord. In her free time, she loved reading and crocheting. She also enjoyed taking trips to the beach and going RV Camping. She had a special place in her heart for dogs and cats. Most of all, she dearly loved her family and cherished spending time with them.

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 20 years, Jeff Kirk; sons, Jimmy (Marie) Brown and grandson, Jake Brown, and Shane (Tracy) Brown and grandson, Devin Brown; stepdaughter, Ashley (Jeff) Kerr; stepson, Shane Kirk, 11 grandchildren; and her beloved baby dog, Daisy.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Don Burleyson officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Concord, P.O. Box 5347, Concord, NC 28027.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
