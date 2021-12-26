Mary Emma (Barrier) Marshburn
November 21, 1928 - November 24, 2021
Mary Emma (Barrier) Marshburn, 93, of Conyers, Ga., passed away in an Ocala hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Concord, to the late Ferdinand Louis Barrier and the late Margaret Catherine Penninger Barrier.
Mary was among the first graduating class of Camp Lejeune High School in Jacksonville, N.C. (1945), and, at 17 years old, married James Walker Marshburn of Jacksonville. Their marriage took them and their young family to several states through Jim's work until they settled in Georgia. Mary entered the workforce starting as an entry level cafeteria line worker at Columbia Elementary School in Decatur, Ga., working her way up to food services manager at Edwards Middle School in Conyers, where she retired from the food service profession after 17 years.
Throughout her life, she loved big band music, Alex Trebeck and Jeopardy, Braves baseball, jewelry, her lawn and gardening, growing orchids and African violets, birdwatching - especially hummingbirds, reading, crafts such as sewing, and adding to her collections of wind chimes, angels, Hummels, and coins. She delighted in her daily phone calls from her beloved brother, Frank, traveling, and meeting strangers. Mary showed her love by cooking and baking for her family and bragging about her children. Oh how she loved combining the two, especially during the holidays, which she really enjoyed. She celebrated holidays, major and minor, with season appropriate attire and jewelry, decorated the mailbox, lawn, and inside the house with all things Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Independence Day...she KNEW how to observe them properly. Her kids so admired her independence, fiscal management, and ingenious problem solving skills as head-of-household after Jim died in 1981. These attributes served her well over the years and set a great example for her children.
Mary was a woman of deep faith and a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church in Conyers for many years. She very capably served several terms as volunteer treasurer for the local AARP chapter. Mary enjoyed membership emeritus status with General Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Gleaner Chapter #347.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded by her husband, James Marshburn.
Remaining to savor shared memories are her brother, Frank Caldwell (Penny) Barrier of Concord; son, James Michael (Kathy) Marshburn of Riverview, Fla.; daughters, Mary Anita Mabry of Snellville, Margaret Ann Marshburn of Crystal River, Fla., Carol Allyn (Bill) Means of Clayton, Ga., Laura Annette (Michael) Hill of Lawrenceville, Ga.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
.
Here's to Mary - to a long life, well lived!
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.