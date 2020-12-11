Menu
Mary Louise Roberts Maxwell
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Mary Louise Roberts Maxwell

Mary Louise Roberts Maxwell, 89, of Garnet St. in Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with the funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at New Life Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
