Mary Louise Roberts MaxwellMary Louise Roberts Maxwell, 89, of Garnet St. in Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with the funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at New Life Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.