Mary Estelle Cress McGrawSeptember 9, 1928 - March 4, 2021Mrs. Mary Estelle Cress McGraw, 92, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Thursday, March 4, 2021.The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m., with Pastors Steve Holshouser and Joe Harding officiating. She will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Park.Mrs. McGraw was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Holly Buford and Myrtie Safrit Cress. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny McGraw; son, Jake McGraw; and brothers, Fred, Hubert, Buford Harry Lee and Robert Cress.Mary retired from Kayser-Roth Hosiery and attended Bethel Wesleyan Church. "Granny" was a woman full of love and hard work. An incredibly strong woman who raised seven children, worked a full-time job for 27 years, and cared for numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Granny's house was one where you were always fed, snapping beans, or making biscuits. Granny was a devout woman of God, and a member of Bethel Wesleyan Church the early 1950s.Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Connell of Stanfield, Frances Cooke of Concord, Janet Holshouser and husband, Steve, of Salisbury, Susie Hepler and husband, Steve, of Haines City, Fla.; sons, Danny McGraw of Kannapolis, and Randy McGraw of Rockwell; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel James and Betty Ramsey and husband Wade of ConcordIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Wesleyan Church, 4036 Old Salisbury-Concord Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Wilkinson Funeral Home