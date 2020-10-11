Mary Mildred Peay CuretonMary Mildred Peay Cureton, 95 of Concord Lake Road in Kannapolis, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Transitional Healthcare, Kannapolis. Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 204 N Little Texas Rd., Kannapolis. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., with funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, Mask must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.