Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Magdalene Clowney Propst
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Mary Magdalene Clowney Propst

December 25, 1938 - February 25, 2021

Mary Magdalene Clowney Propst, 82, of Glendale Ave. in Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Chester, S.C., Dec. 25, 1938, to the late Rev. Marion Clowney and the late Mattie Owens Clowney.

Mary was a graduate of G.W. Carver High School School and was formerly employed with Cannon Mills. She was a faithful member of United Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the kitchen committee, Church secretary, Choir, Sunday school teacher, Missionary Board and Pastor Aide.

The graveside services will be held Thursday, March 4, at Carolina Memorial Park at 1 p.m. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Propst Sr.; four brothers, Roy Junior Clowney, Johnny Clowney, Billy Ray Clowney and James Albert Clowney.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ray Propst Jr. (Tangela) of Kannapolis, Michael Todd Propst of the home and Steven D. Propst of Morrisville; granddaughter, Rachel Propst of Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters, Mattie Clowney of Kannapolis, Gloria Brown of Durham, and Terry McConneaughey (Don) of Clarksville, Va.; two brothers, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney (Tonda) of Clinton and Charles Clowney (Vivian) of Kannapolis; sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Clowney of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Road, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
JOHN and DANA SWEAT
March 2, 2021
Todd sorry to hear about your mom may GOD bless your family in this time of need
Norma J Tucker
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results