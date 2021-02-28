Mary Magdalene Clowney PropstDecember 25, 1938 - February 25, 2021Mary Magdalene Clowney Propst, 82, of Glendale Ave. in Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her residence.She was born in Chester, S.C., Dec. 25, 1938, to the late Rev. Marion Clowney and the late Mattie Owens Clowney.Mary was a graduate of G.W. Carver High School School and was formerly employed with Cannon Mills. She was a faithful member of United Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the kitchen committee, Church secretary, Choir, Sunday school teacher, Missionary Board and Pastor Aide.The graveside services will be held Thursday, March 4, at Carolina Memorial Park at 1 p.m. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Propst Sr.; four brothers, Roy Junior Clowney, Johnny Clowney, Billy Ray Clowney and James Albert Clowney.Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ray Propst Jr. (Tangela) of Kannapolis, Michael Todd Propst of the home and Steven D. Propst of Morrisville; granddaughter, Rachel Propst of Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters, Mattie Clowney of Kannapolis, Gloria Brown of Durham, and Terry McConneaughey (Don) of Clarksville, Va.; two brothers, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney (Tonda) of Clinton and Charles Clowney (Vivian) of Kannapolis; sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Clowney of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.