Mary Lou Snead-Sloop
August 2, 1929 - March 19, 2022
Mary Lou Snead-Sloop died Saturday, March 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Cabarrus County, to Evelyn Pauline Chambers Lauder and Vernon Lauder.
She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Kannapolis and the Salisbury Business College. Mary Lou married James Marion Snead, Dec. 14, 1948, and spent 41 wonderful years together.
Her life was an example of a wonderful Christian, wife and homemaker. She went to work within a year after Mr. Snead's death in the Greenville County Treasurer's Office, remaining there until 1997. She resigned when she married Jacob H.H. Sloop of Rockwell. They were married for 25 years until Mr. Sloop died in December 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Snead Peabody, and daughter-in-law, Wendy Snead, both of Greenville, S.C.; six grandchildren, Jefferson Cureton II of Pickens, S.C., Jacqueline Walker of Madison, Ga., Anita Leigh Snead of Greenville, S.C., Mary Blythe Snead, Whitney Alexandra Snead and Emily Lauren Snead, all of Simpsonville, S.C.; and great-grandson, Maddox Griffin Snead of Simpsonville, S.C.
In addition to her parents and her first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her sons, James Marion Snead Jr. of Concord and Jeffrey Sanders Snead of Easley, S.C.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home — Downtown in Greenville, S.C. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens. A private sharing of memories for friends and family will follow the services. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m., at New Hope Lutheran Church in Kannapolis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
; the Meyer Center for Special Children, 1132 Rutherford Rd., Greenville, SC 29609; New Hope Lutheran Church, 1615 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083; Holy Cross Catholic Church, 558 Hampton Ave., Pickens, SC 29671; or to Saint Rafka Maronite Church, 1215 S Hwy. 14, Greer, SC 29650.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.thomasmcafee.com
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.