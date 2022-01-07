Menu
Mary Elaine Benton Webb
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Mary Elaine Benton Webb

August 24, 1947 - January 1, 2022

Mary Elaine Benton Webb, 74, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, with family by her side.

She was born in Concord, Aug. 24, 1947, to the late Grady J. Benton Sr. and the late Lillie Bell Benton. Elaine was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen; her daughter, Kecia Linton; and her brother, Wayne Benton.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cabarrus Funeral & Cremation, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral for Elaine will be held at 12 p.m., with burial to immediately follow in the cemetery.

Elaine leaves behind her son, Randy Webb; her grandchildren, Amber, Brittany, and Brennan; her great-grandchildren, Aria, Breylynn, and Ellie; her brothers, Larry, Ronnie, and David Benton; her sisters, Shirley Carnes, Shelia Ingram, and Sherry Mouton; many extended family members and lots of friends.

Elaine was the most giving lady; she always wanted to take care of her family and others. She would do anything she could for anyone, the best sister and friend anyone could have. Elaine was talkative, and enjoyed telling life stories. She was a little person with a huge heart. Elaine and her friends, Karen and Sheila G. would go to her Lake House in Virginia for boat rides and little vacations. Feeding birds, playing in her flowers, traveling, and watching "Days of our Lives" on TV were a few things Elaine enjoyed as well, along with going to her hairdresser every Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cancer & Heart Institute, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. This is what Elaine would want; she was very generous with donating to charities.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elaine was a loving and generous lady, she will be missed by our entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Bruce & Stephanie Amey
January 6, 2022
