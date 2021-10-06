Dr. Mason Beckham Hughes Jr.Dr. Mason Beckham Hughes Jr., 92, went peacefully to be with the Lord and join his wife, as his family sat by his side.Dr. Mason Hughes was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Virgene Marie Hughes, Jan. 30, 2017. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Mason and Pearl Hughes of Sadieville, Ky.; his brother, Clyde Hughes (Pauline) of Clinton, Ky.; his sister, Edith McGuire (Lynn) of Dayton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gano Fields of Lexington, Ky.; and son-in-law, Larry Stimpert of Bladensburg, Ohio.He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Fields of Lexington, Ky.; his five children, Stephanie Stimpert of Bladensburg, Ohio, Bruce Hughes (Kay) of Mansfield, Ohio, Sondra Booth (Gordon) of Kannapolis, Michele Hughes of Concord, and Denise Abner (Hal) of Hampton, Va.; 15 grandchildren and their spouses; 31 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.Dr. Mason committed his life to the Lord as a late teenager. He met Virgene at Christian Tabernacle in Dayton, Ohio. They married in 1949 and stayed head over hills in love for 68 years. Mason and his wife served faithfully as a pastor, here in America, for five years; as a missionary to Papua New Guinea for 23 years; in the Philippines for 2½ years; and in Singapore and South East Asia for 12 years. Upon retiring, he served in the Seniors Ministry at New Hope Worship Center teaching the word of God, visiting those in hospital and faithfully praying for all.Dr. Mason Hughes touched the lives of thousands and made such an impact all around the world by sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He had an infectious smile that radiated the love and peace of Jesus, especially in Papua New Guinea. He was given the name "Zatrapa." His love for singing hymns blessed all who heard his beautiful voice. He is now receiving his great rewards and laying his crown at JESUS feet. Well done good and faithful servant.The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Worship Center, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025 or to Foursquare Missions Press, 4905 E La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807 for Bibles to be sent over to further the Gospel in Papua New Guinea.The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 11, from 12 to 2 p.m., at New Hope Worship Center, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE in Concord. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dale Jenkins and Dr. Tom Snipes. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord