Mattie Catherine Jones



March 17, 1944 - September 18, 2021



Mattie Catherine Jones was born March 17, 1944, in Concord, to Karine Anderson (Hills) and Simon Peter Anderson.



She died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, after being ill for some time.



Mattie grew up primarily in Concord, but also attended school in Danbury, Conn., and Detroit. Not long after graduating from high school, she married Charles Jones Jr. (deceased), and soon began life as the wife of a foreign service officer, traveling to various countries, including Egypt, Germany and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mattie was a voracious reader, and she especially loved espionage novels and international thrillers. A consummate wordsmith, Mattie enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games.



Mattie was a strong, resilient woman who was determined to live her life on her terms. She was known to dance even when there was no music, spontaneously do cartwheels and roll in the grass (one of her favorite activities). Mattie's beauty, grace, intelligence and acerbic wit will be cherished by daughters, Carla Jones, Candice Beauvais and Kari Jones; grandsons, Paul Hairston Jr., Ivan Speights Jr., Isaiah Speights and Malick Beyai; sisters, Bettye McAfee and Barbara Caldwell; much beloved aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Jones-Speights; and her brother, Willie J. Anderson.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.