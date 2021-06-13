U.S. Army Retired Lt. Col. Maurice G. BostwickMay 17, 1930 - June 10, 2021U.S. Army Retired Lt. Col. Maurice G. Bostwick, 91, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021.The first born son of Gerald and Marjorie Carroll, Bostwick arrived May 17, 1930, in Dillon, Mont.He was a graduate of Beaverhead High School and Montana State University. Maurice was in the family business of Bostwick Truck Lines in Montana, prior to his military service.Colonel Bostwick spent 26 years serving his country in the U.S. Army and much of his service was at Fort Bragg. He was a Special Forces officer serving in the Sixth and Seventh Special Forces Groups, JFK Special Warfare Center Secretary and along with assignments to the 82nd Airborne Division and 18th Corp Headquarters.He served in Vietnam in the Advance Party of the First Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kan. Other assignments included Washington, D.C. with various trips in and out of the United States. Among his military awards he received the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Master Parachutist, and others numerous awards. After military retirement he was a GED Instructor at Fayetteville Technical Community College where he received Outstanding Instructor Award.Maurice and his wife, Marian Weddington Bostwick (formerly of Concord,) were residents of Fayetteville, for 49 years and retired to North Myrtle Beach, S.C. They are members of Snyder Baptist Church in Fayetteville.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Bostwick.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marian of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Patty Bostwick Taylor (Rick); granddaughter, Catherine (Cate) Taylor of Florence and Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brothers, Dallas and Virgil of Idaho, Ted of Montana; and sister, Edna Jones of Florida.He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, Monday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Family visitation will be held Monday, June 14, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord.In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center (VWHRC, formerly the Veterans of Foreign Wars), 421 Highway 57 South, Little River, SC 29566.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord