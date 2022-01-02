Max CheekApril 12, 1942 - December 28, 2021Max Cheek ended a long battle with dementia and declining health Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.He was born April 12, 1942, to the late Marshall and Eva Cheek of Kannapolis. Max grew up in Kannapolis. He served five years in the U.S. Air Force and returned to Kannapolis. He then studied to be a machinist under the GI Bill.In 1965, he married Rita Huffman. They moved to Statesville and raised two children, Mitchell and Amy. They lived there until 1982, when the family moved to Kannapolis.Max worked at the former Fiber Industries in Salisbury for 17 years. He then worked for the Former Phillip Morris in Concord until retirement around 20 years later.He began work as a machinist after he left the Air Force in 1965. In the early 1970s, he went to school to study electronics. From then on he worked as an Electronics Technician. When he retired, he became a very talented wood worker. He loved to camp and travel. He raised and provided for his family very well. He was well loved. He enjoyed life and lived it well until dementia came to him.Max is survived by his son, Mitchell Cheek and wife, Crystal; daughter, Amy Miller and husband, Mike; grandson, Darian Miller and wife, Heather; granddaughter, Ariel Overcash and husband, Chris; and two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Charlie Miller.No public visitation or funeral service will be held.Whitley's Funeral Home