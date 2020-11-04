May Merritt Benson



April 7, 1947 - October 30, 2020



May Merritt Benson, 73, of Waynesville, passed away at home Friday, Oct. 30, from cancer, with her husband and daughters by her side.



Born in 1947 to Ben Gilbert and Ella May Merritt in Wilmington, May later grew up in Concord. She graduated from Coker College and married her high school sweetheart, Karl Rickert Benson Jr., in 1969. May and Rick's life together took them to North Carolina, New Jersey, Illinois, New York and Texas. Along each stop, May's inherent joy and love of life and of people allowed them to make numerous lifelong friends.



In addition to her parents, May was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Gilbert Merritt Jr.



May is survived by her devoted husband, Rick; her two daughters, Janet Benson Forville (Bret) and Merritt Benson Ulman (Patrick); grandchildren, Bennett and Everett Forville and Ellamay and Keller Ulman; mother-in-law, Betty Benson Sweet; sisters-in-law, Loretta Benson Peterson (Bruce) and Elizabeth Whitefield Merritt; and countless friends.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Hills Church, 370 Lake Dr., Candler, NC 28715.



