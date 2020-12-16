Melanie Anne Sommers MullinaxFebruary 23, 1945 - December 13, 2020Melanie Anne Sommers Mullinax, 75, of Wilkesboro and formerly of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Rose Glen Village in Wilkesboro.Born Feb. 23, 1945, in East Baton Rouge Parish, La.., she was the daughter of the late Albert Ray and Patricia Ruby Gauthier Sommers.During her working years, Melanie was a machine operator at Philip Morris. While indeed a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, she adored, loved and lived for her grandchildren.Melanie is survived by her two children, Lisa M. Stokes and husband, Brandon, of Wilkesboro and Mark Mullinax and wife, Ashlee, of Concord; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Katie, Allison and Hailey; three siblings, John Sommers and wife, Patsy, Jeff Sommers and wife, Carolyn, and Nevon Dukaric and husband, Duke, all of Baton Rouge, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy, March 4, 2015; and her brother, Dennis Sommers.A memorial service to honor Melanie's life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. The Rev. Billy Carey will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.Whitley's Funeral Home