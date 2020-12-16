Menu
Melanie Anne Sommers Mullinax
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Melanie Anne Sommers Mullinax

February 23, 1945 - December 13, 2020

Melanie Anne Sommers Mullinax, 75, of Wilkesboro and formerly of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Rose Glen Village in Wilkesboro.

Born Feb. 23, 1945, in East Baton Rouge Parish, La.., she was the daughter of the late Albert Ray and Patricia Ruby Gauthier Sommers.

During her working years, Melanie was a machine operator at Philip Morris. While indeed a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, she adored, loved and lived for her grandchildren.

Melanie is survived by her two children, Lisa M. Stokes and husband, Brandon, of Wilkesboro and Mark Mullinax and wife, Ashlee, of Concord; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Katie, Allison and Hailey; three siblings, John Sommers and wife, Patsy, Jeff Sommers and wife, Carolyn, and Nevon Dukaric and husband, Duke, all of Baton Rouge, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy, March 4, 2015; and her brother, Dennis Sommers.

A memorial service to honor Melanie's life will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. The Rev. Billy Carey will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel
1748 DALE EARNHARDT BLVD, KANNAPOLIS, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
It's been a year and I still miss her every evening and the hours we spent reminiscing about the days news, catching up about the grand-kids and and our own. A laugh or two, a game of Bible trivia and a good night prayer. Love you miss you, save me a place at the table.
Linda Lominac
December 12, 2021
Maw maw was my bestfriend seeing her pass away was a very hard time for me I loved her so much she was my rock I could tell her anything, I know shes not hurting anymore and shes in a better place I love you so much I think about you all the time I will see you and paw paw again soon...
Hailey Mullinax
March 1, 2021
Keith Reid
December 19, 2020
I worked with Melanie at Philip Morris many years ago. She was so much fun and a fantastic lady. Prayers for the family.
Tina Shrack
December 18, 2020
