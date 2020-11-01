Melody Rae Ping MillerMay 23, 1955 - October 21, 2020Melody Rae Ping Miller, 65, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House.She was born May 23, 1955, in Pierre, S.D., a daughter of the late Duane Daryl and Jean Baker Ping.Melody worked with her husband in San Diego for many years. She was a previous director of W.A.M. (Women's Auxiliary of Motorsports). She also enjoyed playing golf and gardening.A memorial gathering for Melody will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel Saturday, Nov. 7.Melody is survived by her husband, John W. Miller; daughter, Summer Jacobson (Ryan Ferson); grandchild, Jade Rose Ferson; sister, Cynthia Ping; and brother, Rodney Ping (Mary).Whitley's Funeral Home