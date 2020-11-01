Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melody Rae Miller
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Melody Rae Ping Miller

May 23, 1955 - October 21, 2020

Melody Rae Ping Miller, 65, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House.

She was born May 23, 1955, in Pierre, S.D., a daughter of the late Duane Daryl and Jean Baker Ping.

Melody worked with her husband in San Diego for many years. She was a previous director of W.A.M. (Women's Auxiliary of Motorsports). She also enjoyed playing golf and gardening.

A memorial gathering for Melody will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel Saturday, Nov. 7.

Melody is survived by her husband, John W. Miller; daughter, Summer Jacobson (Ryan Ferson); grandchild, Jade Rose Ferson; sister, Cynthia Ping; and brother, Rodney Ping (Mary).

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.