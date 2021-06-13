Melody Nicole Shaver
9/23/1983 - 6/4/2021
Melody Nicole Galagan Shaver, 37, of Davidson, NC left this life to spend eternity with The Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Melody was born September 23, 1983, in Charlotte, NC to Gregory Steven Galagan and Pamela Irene Poe Galagan. After graduating from Northwest Cabarrus High School, Melody worked at several Great Clips locations, eventually managing the shop at Renaissance Square in Davidson. Her talent and skill made her clients beautiful on the outside and her smile brightened their days
Melody loved daisies and dogs and driving and sunshine and the simple comforts of life. She loved her family, especially her children, and she loved to sing praise songs to her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Melody is survived by her children, Gabriel Galagan and Jenna Shaver; parents, Greg Galagan and Pam Poe Galagan; and brother, Steve Galagan and wife, Jessica; nephew, Keaton Galagan; and niece, Anderson Brook Galagan; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church - Mallard Creek Campus, 13200 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Ric Blazi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Melody's honor to Bethel Colony of Mercy, Lenoir, NC. (www.bethelcolony.org
)
