Melvin Edward Anderson
September 17, 1930 - September 23, 2020
Mr. Melvin Edward Anderson, 90, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept .26, at Carolina Memorial Park (Fountain Section), officiated by the Rev. Darrell Coble and the Rev. Michael Waters. The family will receive friends at the cemetery, following the service.
Melvin was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Concord, to the late Sherman H. and Maude Ora Wilkinson Anderson. He was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Melvin graduated from Winecoff High School in 1949, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He came home and later owned and operated Melvin's Exxon. Melvin enjoyed their beach home at Topsail Island, gardening, attending events at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, and spending time with his family and great-grandchildren. Melvin was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rogers Anderson; daughters, Deborah Anderson and Marcie A. Page and husband, Frankie; granddaughter, Candace Reel and husband, Paul; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Banks, and Baylor Reel; sister, Cecile Peavy; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following; LINC-UP Missions, Trick Family, P.O. Box 181002, Tallahassee, FL 3231 or at lincupmissions.com
- please indicate Melvin Anderson Memorial in the check memo or online notes; Alzheimer's Association
, Morningside of Concord, 500 Penny Lane, Concord, NC 28027 - please indicate Melvin Anderson Memorial in the check memo; Parkwood Baptist Church, 1069 Central Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28027 - please indicate Melvin Anderson Memorial in the check memo.
