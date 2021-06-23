Michael Dale HurstJuly 1, 1966 - June 19, 2021Mr. Michael Dale Hurst passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Shadybrook Baptist Church in Kannapolis, officiated by Rodney Taylor. The family will greet friend from 5 to 6 p.m., prior to the service.Mike was born July 1, 1966, in Cabarrus County, to Judy S. Smith and the late Ronnie Lee Hurst.Mike was the owner of Mikes Wrecker Service and Hurst Automotive for many years. He was a huge Elvis fan and enjoyed attending concerts and listening to classic rock music.He is survived by his mother, Judy S. Smith; daughters, Stephanie Hurst Brooks and husband, Ben, and Ava Leigh Hurst; son, Michael Lee Hurst; sister, Michelle Hurst Gay and fiancé, Scott Payne; grandchildren, Elliott, Grace and Emma Brooks, and Easton Hurst; and a number of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shadybrook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home