Michael Dale Hurst
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Michael Dale Hurst

July 1, 1966 - June 19, 2021

Mr. Michael Dale Hurst passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Shadybrook Baptist Church in Kannapolis, officiated by Rodney Taylor. The family will greet friend from 5 to 6 p.m., prior to the service.

Mike was born July 1, 1966, in Cabarrus County, to Judy S. Smith and the late Ronnie Lee Hurst.

Mike was the owner of Mikes Wrecker Service and Hurst Automotive for many years. He was a huge Elvis fan and enjoyed attending concerts and listening to classic rock music.

He is survived by his mother, Judy S. Smith; daughters, Stephanie Hurst Brooks and husband, Ben, and Ava Leigh Hurst; son, Michael Lee Hurst; sister, Michelle Hurst Gay and fiancé, Scott Payne; grandchildren, Elliott, Grace and Emma Brooks, and Easton Hurst; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shadybrook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Shadybrook Baptist Church
Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. He was a real good friend of my back at Odell and NW. RIP buddy!
Donny Ramseur
School
June 25, 2021
RIP bro.
Randy Laney
Family
June 23, 2021
