Michael Harold SechlerMichael Harold Sechler passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., at Blair Road United Methodist Church, 9135 Blair Rd., in Mint Hill. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Michael will buried at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove.McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill