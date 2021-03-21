The Rev. Mitchell Dane CarlyleOctober 18, 1958 - March 18, 2021The Rev. Mitchell Dane Carlyle, 62, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, of complications with his courageous battle with COVI-19.Born Oct. 18, 1958, in Forsyth County, Mitch was the son of Linda Griffin Carlyle and the late Redden Carlyle. He was serving as Pastor of Beacon of Grace Community Church in Walkertown, at the time of his death, and also serving others with his gift of compassion at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home.Mitch was the picture of a God loving man. He lived his life of service to the Lord and shared his passion for scripture and ministry not only through all he did but with his kind words. He loved to preach the Word of God and he was a gifted prayer warrior. If Mitch told you he would be praying for you, you knew for certain God would hear those prayers. His passion was helping others not just in their time of need but because he loved to help others.In his spare time, Mitch loved to go fishing. His daughter says fishing was just an excuse to have snacks and watch the bobber instead of really fishing! He did enjoy fly-fishing with his son (even though he would trash his tackle box). He loved traveling to the beach or the mountains or just making great family memories. His most favorite pastime was spending time with his granddaughters. Mitch was a true family man, his time with them was precious, and making those memories was most important to him. In his words, treasures are not here but in heaven.Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Linda, are his loving wife of 14 years, Twila Rhodes Carlyle. He also leaves behind his daughter, Cara Carlyle Kelemecz (Andrew) of China Grove; his sons, Mitchell Garrett Carlyle (Gwendolyn) of Newark, Ill., and Brandon Mitchell Henderson of China Grove; brothers, the Rev. Mark Carlyle (Lori) and Rodney Carlyle; and his precious granddaughters, Abigail, Lilah, Atlee, Kaylee and baby, Emilee, making her appearance soon.Celebration of life services for Mitch will be held Monday, March 22, at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a Chapel service following at 6 p.m., officiated by his brother, the Rev. Mark Carlyle.The family has requested you kindly remember Mitch with memorials in his honor to Beacon of Grace Community Church, 4700 New Walkertown Rd., Walkertown, NC 27051.Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home