Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Morgan Lester Walker
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Morgan Lester Walker

February 1, 1937 - March 6, 2022

Morgan Lester Walker was born Feb. 1, 1937, to Sidney Franklin Walker and Deltha Alma Fisher Walker in Mount Pleasant.

Mr. Walker died unexpectedly at Atrium Hospital in Concord, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at age 85.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Walker is survived by his loving wife, of 61 years, Sue Foil Walker; and a dear brother-in-law, Horace Elwood Foil Jr. of Mount Pleasant. Also surviving is his son, Mark Walker and wife, Cammie, of Fuquay-Varina; his son, John Walker and wife, Tonya, of Cumming, Ga.; and three precious grandchildren, Rachel Walker, Lindsay Walker and Brady Walker.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2. Mr. Walker's visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Keith Copeland at St. John's Lutheran Church in Concord.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
1:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Concord, NC
Apr
2
Service
2:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Concord, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.