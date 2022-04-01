Morgan Lester WalkerFebruary 1, 1937 - March 6, 2022Morgan Lester Walker was born Feb. 1, 1937, to Sidney Franklin Walker and Deltha Alma Fisher Walker in Mount Pleasant.Mr. Walker died unexpectedly at Atrium Hospital in Concord, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at age 85.A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mr. Walker is survived by his loving wife, of 61 years, Sue Foil Walker; and a dear brother-in-law, Horace Elwood Foil Jr. of Mount Pleasant. Also surviving is his son, Mark Walker and wife, Cammie, of Fuquay-Varina; his son, John Walker and wife, Tonya, of Cumming, Ga.; and three precious grandchildren, Rachel Walker, Lindsay Walker and Brady Walker.Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2. Mr. Walker's visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Keith Copeland at St. John's Lutheran Church in Concord.