Morris Trulock BellApril 29, 1956 - March 11, 2021Morris Trulock Bell passed away peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the age of 64, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Even amidst the challenges during the past year as his body fought the cancer, Morris remained calm, generous, laid back and witty, always ready to share a good "dad joke."Born April 29, 1956, in Charlotte, Morris was the son of the late Betty Sue Trulock Bell of Climax, Ga., and Paul Buckner Bell Sr. of Charlotte.Morris is survived by his son, Freddie Bell; and siblings, Paul Bell (Meredith), Betsy Bell Liles (Jock) and Doug Bell (Beth); and a host of nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Mo."In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly Murphy Bell.Morris adored his family and taking care of Beverly and Freddie was always his top priority, sacrificing time and resources to ensure their continued care. Always supportive, Morris never rushed to judgement and approached all situations with thoughtfulness and wisdom. Morris was quiet, but when he spoke, family and friends always listened.Morris was a character, happily embracing the sarcasm prevalent in the Bell family. Surrounded by big personalities, Morris was always able to pull off pranks that never failed to surprise the family. We will miss his antics so very much.Morris graduated from North Carolina State University receiving a BA in economics, then graduated from Tulane University with an MBA. Morris loved the friends he made at both of these fine institutions. Most recently, Morris was a resident of Concord where he was owner of Bell Wealth Management, providing expert financial services in and around the community. Morris was proud of his work and loved helping others. Morris had a strong faith and was active in his church, serving as an Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, and as the moderator of the Deacons at First Presbyterian in Concord. Morris was an active member of the Concord Rotary Club where he was well-respected and participated in the development of Rotary Square. In addition, Morris enjoyed serving his community as board chair of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels.Of utmost importance to Morris were his relationships with family and friends, along with his beloved dog, Scooter. He inherited his parents love for travel, particularly to the mountains and the coast. We are comforted in knowing that Morris is enjoying sandy beaches in Heaven.The family would like to give special thanks to First Presbyterian Church of Concord, St. Andrews Living Center, Inc., and Wilkinson Funeral Home.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, March 15, at 2 p.m., at Memorial Garden, 36 Spring St. SW in Concord. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Wilkinson Funeral Home Facebook page. An outdoor visitation will be held Sunday, March 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the home of Betsy and Jock Liles at 691 Williamsburg Dr. NE in Concord.Memorials may be sent to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, 342 Penny Lane NE, Concord, NC 28025 or to First Presbyterian Church of Concord, P.O. Box 789, Concord, NC 28026.Wilkinson Funeral Home